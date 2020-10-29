The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

A little justice in Argentina’s debt saga

October 29, 2020
Who says the little guys always lose out?

Hidden among the long-running Argentina debt saga is a small snippet of good news for a sub-set of investors who have suffered a torrid time throughout the last two decades of Argentine debt negotiations.

The story starts all the way back in 2001.

Italian banks then held roughly €15 billion in Argentine debt that was clearly heading for default.

The euro was being introduced then, and suddenly there were a lot of retail Italian investors looking aghast at the new low eurozone interest rates.

At 11%, Argentine debt was yielding roughly the same as the old Italian bonds – and so the risk passed from the banks to these retail investors.

Then default happened.

The same Italian banks that had sold them the debt led the negotiations for these investors in the first round but, given clear conflicts of interests, no agreement came. Nor were these retail investors included in the 2010 agreement.

As the Argentine government passed through these rounds of debt negotiations, these bonds continued to fall through the cracks.

The logistical challenges of tracing and contacting individual holders, compounded by the relatively small size of this  tranche (less than 1% of the recent $65 billion restructuring) created practical and costly challenges.

Also,

