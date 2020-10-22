The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Will Padoan loosen Mustier’s grip on UniCredit?

By Dominic O’Neill
October 22, 2020
Incoming UniCredit chairman Pier Carlo Padoan could be a useful ally to CEO Jean Pierre Mustier, but the latter may not realise his dreams in Germany and Europe unless the bank plays a greater role in Italy, too.

Pier Carlo Padoan’s appointment as chairman designate of UniCredit comes at a pivotal time for Italy’s biggest bank.

There’s a growing sense of impatience with chief executive Jean Pierre Mustier’s “no M&A” mantra. European regulators are looking much more favourably on bank mergers and acquisitions than before.

Shareholders welcomed Intesa Sanpaolo’s takeover of local mid-tier rival UBI Banca this year, lengthening Intesa’s valuation lead over UniCredit.

UniCredit’s share price has collapsed even more than that of other Italian banks since Covid-19, which is raising questions about Mustier’s prioritization of the firm’s status as a pan-European commercial bank.

Catalyst for change

Many see Padoan’s arrival as a catalyst for change, although the board was up for renewal anyway.

As a former finance minister, he is a prominent figure in Italy. He was the architect of drastic measures to stabilize the banking sector during the mid-2010s bad-debt crisis.

Contacts at state level will be particularly useful for UniCredit in the years ahead, given that today’s finance minister Roberto Gualtieri – like Padoan, from the centre left Democratic Party – desperately needs a buyer for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS).

Rome


Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is Europe Editor. He has written about banking and finance for Euromoney since 2007 and has covered both emerging and developed markets.
