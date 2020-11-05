Debt markets: Surviving the Wides of March

In March 2020, Ford Motor Company stopped making cars. Before the end of the month, the company was downgraded to junk by Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s. It forecast a net loss of $2 billion for the first quarter.

A tough time, one would think, to ask investors to stump up billions just to help it get through.

Jump To Investors on the defensive

But it didn’t work out like that. The bankers that Ford had hired to sell a bond issue in mid April were finding something surprising. Not only were investors willing to buy, but they wanted more and more bonds. In the end, orders came in for $40 billion.

“They kept saying: ‘Give us a bigger deal,’” says one syndicate head in New York.

Ford sold $8 billion of bonds, having also drawn down more than $15 billion from its bank lines. As of April 24, according to its first-quarter results announcement, the company had cash of $35 billion.