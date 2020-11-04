The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Wall Street focuses on stimulus as US election goes down to the wire

By Peter Lee
November 04, 2020
Whoever eventually wins the US election, stock markets will likely do well thanks to Fed QE enabling fiscal stimulus, but polarization itself is a threat.

Donald-Trump-shout-rally-R-960x640.jpg
Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Tuesday

With postal votes still being counted and legal challenges prepared, financial markets will remain unsettled until a result finally emerges from the US election.

So, ignore short-term market volatility. Remember, instead, that quick takes are often wrong.

The initial stock market reaction to Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 was for S&P futures to be 5% limit down even before the market opened the next day, and then a swift cash market sell-off.

The rebound followed within days and lasted for much of the next three years. Wall Streeters, who mostly failed to predict Trump’s win, soon decided his agenda of tax cuts and deregulation would suit them just nicely, thank you.

If Trump remains in the White House, the US stock market will do well, so say the army of people paid to take cash from the rest of us in exchange for financial assets, as they claim it also will if Joe Biden replaces him.

What are we even worrying about?

Fed fundamentals

And while we wait, the US election already has a winner: Jerome Powell.


United States
Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
