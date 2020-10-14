The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Fintech

China’s digital currency: A small leap forward

By Elliot Wilson
October 14, 2020
Share

A pilot scheme taking place in Shenzhen this week offers a glimpse into China’s plans to build the world’s first national digital currency.

Shenzhen-shopping-street-busy-night-istock-960.jpg

China’s central bank is handing out Rmb10 million ($1.5 million) worth of free digital tokens to people living in a suburb of the tech-heavy city of Shenzhen this week, as it pushes ahead with plans to roll out a national virtual currency.

The test scheme – a pilot-within-a-pilot – started on Monday and will run to the end of Sunday.

Citizens of Luohu, located on the border with Hong Kong, were given 50,000 digital vouchers, each with a face value of Rmb200, which they can spend in any of 3,400 designated retail outlets, from petrol stations to supermarkets.

Front-runner

Regulators in Beijing and beyond will be watching closely. China is widely seen as a front-runner in this field. It has moved further and faster toward the formation of its own digital currency than any other economy or bloc, including the US and Europe.

In April, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) began to test different versions of a new tender in four areas, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong province, with the backing of six of the largest state banks and leading digital payments and e-commerce firms.

It has stress-tested real and hypothetical scenarios, sources said, including how a digital yuan would be spent at notable public events, including the 2022 Winter Olympics, to be held in Beijing.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Fintech FintechChinaAsia PacificCryptocurrencies
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree