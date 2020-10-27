Can social bonds survive Covid?

On October 20, the European Union crowned a triumphant year for the social bond market when it raised €17 billion of financing for its Covid-19 employment mitigation programme.

That took total issuance this year to roughly $80 billion, nearly three times the amount sold in 2019.

Social bonds have been around for a while. French industrial group Air Liquide issued a ‘socially responsible bond’ in 2012, and principles for issuance were published by the International Capital Market Association (Icma) two years later.

Yet, until this year the new instrument had struggled to gain traction, overshadowed by the rapid growth of the green bond market. In 2019, social bonds accounted for just 8.5% of total sustainable debt issuance, according to the Climate Bonds Initiative.

That all changed with the arrival of Covid. As the pandemic gathered pace, green bonds were sidelined as issuers rushed to raise funding to meet the needs of populations hit by disease and lockdown.

After Icma clarified that coronavirus relief constituted an acceptable use of social bond proceeds, sales hit $33 billion in the second quarter. Public-sector borrowers led the way, from multilateral development banks (MDBs) to European agencies such as France’s Unedic and Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

Given