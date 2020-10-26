The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Treasury

Treasurers struggle to earn safe returns from investing surplus cash

By Peter Lee
October 26, 2020
piggy-bank_960.jpg

BNY Mellon and GTreasury link real-time liquidity management and investment of cash but regulators are scrutinizing money market funds.

As Covid-19 cases surge around the world, restrictions are reimposed on the movements of populations, and some businesses have to close to customers, senior executive teams and even boards of directors are once again asking the most pressing business questions of all: how much cash does our company have, where is it, how safe is it, and how easily can we access it?

After a brief respite between waves in the summer, treasurers are right back at the centre of the action.

“The importance of visibility and transparency on cash in real time has never been greater,” George Maganas, head of liquidity services at BNY Mellon, tells Euromoney.

Pressure fell on treasurers during the first wave of the crisis to improve cash collections from customers and secure settlement of overdue invoices because companies’ own suppliers were starting to demand payment upfront.

As companies strove to sell more direct to consumers, treasurers grappled with how to accommodate the proliferation of online payments methods to ensure customers did not abandon their shopping carts at the crucial moment.

Treasurers

Peter Lee
Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
