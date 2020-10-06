The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

SMEs in Singapore: OCBC and the kombucha queen

October 06, 2020
Share
Lim-Geok-Keng-Chateaux-960.jpg
Châteaux's Lim Geok Keng

OCBC’s Virtual SME Campus has an expensive public face.


On Monday, Singapore’s OCBC Bank issued a press release touting the financial benefits of its Virtual SME Campus, a series of two-hour webinars that aim to equip local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the digital skills to go online and get selling fast.

It’s a message of hope and good cheer. And of gentle bank PR spin.

It also ticks a lot of boxes. OCBC targets all sectors, but particularly the Lion City’s food and beverage (F&B) industry, hit hard by Covid.

The webinars – so far, 30 have been streamed to 5,000 staff at 2,500 SMEs – help firms figure out how to tap into capital financing support schemes, reach out to new customers in China and southeast Asia, and adapt to life after coronavirus.

Everyone loves a bargain, but $6 for a bottle of fermented tea?

It’s well coordinated, as you’d expect from one of Asia’s best-run banks. The campus was created in alliance with Amazon, Google and Shopee, a local e-commerce platform, as well Enterprise Singapore, part of the ministry of trade and industry.

The scheme is designed to stand atop existing foundations, notably OCBC’s Start Digital Pack, a tidy little bundle of support services including human resources, digital marketing and cyber security, offered free for the first six months.

F&B


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndSingaporeAsia PacificOCBCCoronavirusSMEsBanking
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree