SMEs in Singapore: OCBC and the kombucha queen

On Monday, Singapore’s OCBC Bank issued a press release touting the financial benefits of its Virtual SME Campus, a series of two-hour webinars that aim to equip local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the digital skills to go online and get selling fast.

It’s a message of hope and good cheer. And of gentle bank PR spin.

It also ticks a lot of boxes. OCBC targets all sectors, but particularly the Lion City’s food and beverage (F&B) industry, hit hard by Covid.

The webinars – so far, 30 have been streamed to 5,000 staff at 2,500 SMEs – help firms figure out how to tap into capital financing support schemes, reach out to new customers in China and southeast Asia, and adapt to life after coronavirus.

It’s well coordinated, as you’d expect from one of Asia’s best-run banks. The campus was created in alliance with Amazon, Google and Shopee, a local e-commerce platform, as well Enterprise Singapore, part of the ministry of trade and industry.

The scheme is designed to stand atop existing foundations, notably OCBC’s Start Digital Pack, a tidy little bundle of support services including human resources, digital marketing and cyber security, offered free for the first six months.

