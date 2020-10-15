The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Thiam’s dream lives on in Meissner at Credit Suisse

By Elliot Wilson
October 15, 2020
Share

Tidjane Thiam is no longer running Credit Suisse, but the clever appointment of Christian Meissner to bridge its private banking and investment banking teams, delivering new services to super-wealthy clients, shows his dream lives on.

Christian-Meissner-960.jpg
Christian Meissner

Tidjane Thiam has gone, replaced in February by Thomas Gottstein as chief executive of Credit Suisse, but his spirit endures.

Nowhere is the Ivorian banker’s legacy more palpable than in the contents of a press release issued on Tuesday.

In it, the Swiss lender revealed the appointment of Christian Meissner as co-head of international wealth management (IWM) investment banking advisory, and vice-chairman of investment banking, effective from October 26.

It’s what is not mentioned in Meissner’s weighty resume that is important

This is no small deal. Meissner was last seen at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he served as head of global corporate and investment banking for nearly seven years until September 2018.

In the years leading up to the global financial crisis, he was co-head of EMEA investment banking at Lehman Brothers, and before that he was head of European ECM at Goldman Sachs.

It’s an impressive CV to be sure.

Two sides of the same coin

However, it’s what is not mentioned in Meissner’s weighty resume that is important here, and it draws attention back to the man who swept into Credit Suisse five years ago, recharging its collective batteries and returning it to profitability and relevance.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking BankingCredit SuisseWestern Europe
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree