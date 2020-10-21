The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Private equity grabs Japan’s carve-out opportunities

Japan-child-reaching-shopping-Getty-960.jpg

Japanese conglomerates have woken up to the need to divest non-core assets; international private equity houses have plenty of dry powder with which to buy them. This happy alignment appears to have survived Covid-19, unlike other forms of cross-border M&A.

By Chris Wright
October 21, 2020
Share

Jump To

  • What Takeda tells us

    • When Blackstone signed an agreement to buy Takeda Pharmaceutical’s consumer healthcare business in late August for ¥242 billion ($2.3 billion), it proved that one of the most dynamic trends in M&A was intact despite the disruption of Covid-19.

    That is the trend for large Japanese corporations to divest businesses that aren’t core to them, with international private equity houses cashed-up and eager to take them up.

    It is a big relief for local and international investment bankers in Japan, who have seen other forms of cross-border M&A fall away as the virus persists.

    It is also a healthy development, representative of another theme. Japanese conglomerates are finally listening to investors, particularly activists, and streamlining themselves to be leaders in the one or two things they are really good at, rather than just being competent at everything and focused on nothing.

    Private equity firms have been excited about the potential in Japan for several years.

    The


    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Capital Markets Capital MarketsFeaturesAsia PacificJapanCoronavirus
    Share
    Chris Wright
    Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree