Capital Markets

Palantir, Asana and the quest for better listings

For an IPO alternative designed not to give a first-day pop, liquidity is the real measure of success.

By Mark Baker
October 15, 2020
It wasn’t supposed to happen like this. But on September 30, 468 days after the last direct listing, the New York Stock Exchange saw two hit the tape on the same day. That was a surprise. “Like showing up at hospital and finding out you’re having twins,” said one banker.

The deals marked a revival of the direct listing format, where companies list stock without going through the traditional process of an initial public offering underwritten by investment banks. Spotify was the first to do so, in 2018, followed by Slack in 2019.

Although they listed together, Asana and Palantir Technologies had little in common other than being loss-making, and they didn’t get in each other’s way. At its intraday high, Palantir was valued at more than $20 billion; Asana at below $5 billion.

The stories were different too. Asana says it makes software to improve productivity and “help humanity thrive”. It lost $120 million doing that in fiscal 2020.

Palantir does stuff with big data, including for governments, and takes on some contracts that not even all its employees approve of.

It is hardly investor-friendly either, burning through $165 million of cash on its way to a $580 million loss in 2019, up from $39 million in 2018 – and listing stock that gives ordinary shareholders not much say in anything.

Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
