April 2021

Banking
Lloyds 10 years on: António Horta-Osório makes his exit
Dominic O’Neill, March 26, 2021
António Horta-Osório makes no apology for the unbridled optimism that has defined his 10 years running Lloyds Banking Group. Critics say he leaves it over-exposed to Brexit and dwindling interest margins. But, as he prepares to move to Switzerland to become chairman of Credit Suisse, Horta-Osório tells Euromoney that Lloyds’ greatest days could still be ahead of it.
Capital Markets
Wall Street starts to tackle decades of racial inequity
Peter Lee, March 19, 2021
Black-owned broker-dealers have largely been excluded from the mainstream of corporate debt and equity capital raising. The bulge-bracket banks are now working to correct this, inviting firms owned and staffed by racial minorities, women and veterans to lead their own deals and showcase their capabilities to corporate clients.
Indonesia-underpass-river-Getty-960x535.jpg
Capital Markets
Inside Indonesia’s new sovereign wealth fund
Chris Wright, March 23, 2021
The Indonesian Investment Authority is the world’s newest sovereign wealth fund. Its chief executive and the chair of its supervisory board, who is also the minister of finance, explain why the fund will do more than just raise money – and why the ghost of 1MDB is never far away.
SuzanneShank_960x535.jpg
Capital Markets
The long road from municipal finance
Peter Lee, March 25, 2021
Siebert Williams Shank is a top-10 lead manager for municipal issuers. Chief executive Suzanne Shank explains how a merger and building capabilities in commercial paper, share buybacks, corporate bonds, ECM and Spacs show the firm’s determination to keep growing.
Josephine-George-Jacobs-Ladder-St-Helena-960x535.png
Banking
Banking at the edge of the world
Eric Ellis, March 08, 2021
Whether doing a branch network tour or complying with regulation, Bank of Saint Helena boss Josephine George has a job that is like few other bankers’ anywhere.
Majestic giant redwood tree scenery
ESG
The biodiversity investment challenge
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker, March 29, 2021
Biodiversity loss now competes with climate change as the principal challenge for sustainable finance. What does it actually mean for banks and asset managers and what can the private sector do to restore the balance of nature?
Peter-Bosek-Luminor-960x535.jpg
Banking
Blackstone’s Baltic banking bet
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker, March 16, 2021
After a lifetime in Vienna, Peter Bosek has moved 1,600 kilometres north to head up Blackstone’s banking operation in the Baltics. He talks to Euromoney about life in Tallinn, how to take advantage of millennials’ new-found enthusiasm for investment and what banks can learn from Netflix.
Jose Berenguer_400.jpg
Fintech
Challenger banks: Brazil’s new destroyer
Rob Dwyer, March 04, 2021
The country’s banks have become accustomed to the disruption caused by the new challengers, but XP Bank could take this to a whole new level.
Capital Markets
World Bank bond is a new chapter in non-profit funding
March 9, 2021
A $100 million World Bank bond arranged in early March by Citi crowded in funding from wealthy individuals as well as institutions for the first time. When it comes to impact investing, this is just the start.
Fintech
Alan Howard invests alongside Nomura in digital asset custody
March 10, 2021
Komainu aims to build crypto prime brokerage on top of its institutional-grade custody for digital assets, following $25 million funding round.
Capital Markets
UBS moves to up stake in China securities joint venture
March 12, 2021
UBS has applied to buy out two minority investors in its China joint venture, boosting its stake in Beijing-based UBS Securities to 67%.
Capital Markets
Distressed M&A surge on the way, says Datasite’s Wiley
March 23, 2021
The post-pandemic conditions could spur a record year for M&A, according to data-room provider Datasite. Distressed deals will come to the fore in the second half of the year – and some will be big.
Banking
Nationalization looms over Myanmar banks, with key executive out of contact
March 24, 2021
A pivotal US banker in coup-stricken Myanmar goes offline as his bank is engulfed by crisis.
gamble-all-in-iStock-960x535.jpg
Capital Markets
Going all in: BNP Paribas bets on Exane buyout to complete its CIB vision
Mark Baker, March 19, 2021
In buying out its Exane equities joint venture partner, BNP Paribas reckons it can make a success of a business where few European peers have thrived. It also hopes to see a halo effect on underperforming franchises like ECM.
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Aerial view of Riyadh downtown
Capital Markets
Saudi housing’s journey to the international markets
Chris Wright, March 29, 2021
Ever since the launch of Vision 2030, housing has been a key priority for Saudi Arabia. Along with the home building has come a vibrant mortgage market, the formation of a secondary liquidity provider and the building blocks that will lead to a new securitized asset class in global markets.
Singapore-Dubai-mix-Getty-960x535.jpg
Wealth
Singapore and Dubai: The future of private banking
Elliot Wilson, March 23, 2021
Outwardly different, Singapore and Dubai have transformed themselves into international wealth management hubs, overseen by clear-minded regulators. They are now starting to compete for business with Europe’s far older private wealth centres.
dragon-gold-istock-960x535.jpg
Wealth
China’s wealthy find identity in growth
Elliot Wilson, March 15, 2021
Recent reports by UBS and consultancy Bain set out to explain who China’s high net-worth individuals are, what kind of private banking services they want and how local and global lenders can best serve them.
