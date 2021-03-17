The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Deliveroo: Your IPO’s in the kitchen

March 17, 2021
Share

The food delivery firm is redefining order flow.

deliveroo-t-shirt-reuters-960x535.jpg

Euromoney has been offered the chance to participate in the £1 billion-plus Deliveroo IPO.

No, not through some back channel via an ECM contact, but as part of a possible £50 million “community offer” to all Deliveroo customers, which would be run through the PrimaryBid platform that Euromoney has written about before.

Deliveroo filed its formal intention to float on Monday, announcing a dual-class structure that will have a three-year sunset clause.

Jonathan Hill’s recently published review of the UK listing regime recommended that dual-class listings be permitted on the Premium segment of London’s market, so long as they have a five-year sunset, but for the moment Deliveroo will have to content itself with a Standard listing until the UK authorities decide whether to implement any of Hill’s suggestions.

Allocation process

We note with interest the planned allocation process for the PrimaryBid tranche for Deliveroo.

“If we are oversubscribed with applications,” the email from Deliveroo tells me, “we will prioritize our most loyal customers first.”

Euromoney assumes its one pizza a month or so would be unlikely to push us far up any allocation hierarchy anyway, but it is an intriguing way to decide how to fill orders.

It


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndUnited KingdomCapital Markets
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree