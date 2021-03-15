The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Wealth

China’s wealthy find identity in growth

Recent reports by UBS and consultancy Bain set out to explain who China’s high net-worth individuals are, what kind of private banking services they want and how local and global lenders can best serve them.

By Elliot Wilson
March 15, 2021
Share
dragon-gold-istock-960x535.jpg
Photo: iStock

Much ink has been used writing about wealth management in China. Most stories focus on the pace of growth of personal assets and the industry’s vast potential. They typically analyze an ever-shifting regulatory landscape or explain what providers must do to adapt to its dual offshore/onshore nature, courtesy of a closed capital account.

But few zoom in on the one factor without which none of this chatter would matter – the actual customer.

A couple of recent reports seek to redress this and paint a picture of personal wealth. They tell us who China’s rich are (admittedly using broad strokes) and also what they want, what makes them tick and how private banks and wealth managers can win their business and keep them happy.

The first report, ‘The pursuit of China’s wealthy’, was published by UBS on January 27.

Part of the Swiss lender’s Q-Series, the report is based on a survey of 300 mainland high net-worth (HNW) individuals, each with at least Rmb7 million ($1.08 million) in investable financial assets.

It kicks off with some suitably eye-popping numbers. The authors tip the total investable wealth of China’s HNW population to be about 150% higher in 2025, at Rmb116 trillion, than it was in 2019.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Wealth FeaturesAsia PacificChinaWealthUBS
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree