Alan Howard invests alongside Nomura in digital asset custody

On March 9, Komainu, a digital assets custody services provider created in 2018 by global investment bank Nomura together with digital asset security firm Ledger and digital asset investment house CoinShares, closed a $25 million series-A funding round.

Alan Howard, co-founder of Brevan Howard and Elwood Asset Management, led the fund raise. Galaxy Digital, the crypto investment firm headed by Michael Novogratz, a former Goldman Sachs partner and principal at Fortress Investment, also participated. So too did NOIA Capital and Nomura Research Institute.

These investors will act as strategic partners to the business.

The founding joint venture partners also participated.

Komainu already provides custody to CoinShares for its exchange-traded products tracking Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and XRP.

It launched in June 2020 with a target to achieve funds under custody of $2 billion by the end of last year.

Investing in crypto has been profoundly accelerated Henson Orser, Komainu

It had already exceeded $3 billion under custody by the time of the latest funding round. This comes after Komainu gained eye-catching endorsement in January from UK law enforcement.

It won a contract from the National Police Chiefs' Council cybercrime programme to provide storage for any crypto assets seized from suspected criminals by all police forces in England and Wales.

