Siebert Williams Shank grows far beyond municipal finance
Siebert Williams Shank is a top-10 lead manager for municipal issuers. Chief executive Suzanne Shank explains how a merger and building capabilities in commercial paper, share buybacks, corporate bonds, ECM and Spacs show the firm’s determination to keep growing.
On March 11 investment bank Siebert Williams Shank announced the first closing of its Clear Vision Impact Fund with $110 million raised from large US corporations including Microsoft, which kicked it off with a $25 million donation after discussions with the firm’s chairman Christopher Williams. Apple, Comcast, Constellation Brands and eBay followed. It will soon start supporting and making loans to minority-owned businesses, which provide employment and training to underserved