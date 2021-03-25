The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Capital Markets

Siebert Williams Shank grows far beyond municipal finance

Siebert Williams Shank is a top-10 lead manager for municipal issuers. Chief executive Suzanne Shank explains how a merger and building capabilities in commercial paper, share buybacks, corporate bonds, ECM and Spacs show the firm’s determination to keep growing.

By Peter Lee
March 25, 2021
SuzanneShank_960x535.jpg
Suzanne Shank, Siebert Williams Shank

    • On March 11 investment bank Siebert Williams Shank announced the first closing of its Clear Vision Impact Fund with $110 million raised from large US corporations including Microsoft, which kicked it off with a $25 million donation after discussions with the firm’s chairman Christopher Williams. Apple, Comcast, Constellation Brands and eBay followed. It will soon start supporting and making loans to minority-owned businesses, which provide employment and training to underserved


    Tags

    Capital Markets Capital MarketsBankingFeaturesUnited StatesSPACs
    Peter Lee
    Peter Lee is Editorial Director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.
