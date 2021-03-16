The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Banking

Blackstone’s Baltic banking bet

After a lifetime in Vienna, Peter Bosek has moved 1,600 kilometres north to head up Blackstone’s banking operation in the Baltics. He talks to Euromoney about life in Tallinn, how to take advantage of millennials’ new-found enthusiasm for investment and what banks can learn from Netflix.

By Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
March 16, 2021
Baltic banking has had a bad press in recent years. Since 2015, the sector has suffered a succession of money laundering scandals relating to its post-communist predilection for handling cash from the former Soviet Union.

Initially it was local Latvian non-resident banks such as ABLV that fell foul of the US authorities, but by late 2018 the fallout had spread to encompass some of the Nordic groups that have dominated banking in the region over the past 20 years, notably Danske Bank and Swedbank.

Even by the standards of central and eastern Europe (CEE), the Baltic markets are tiny: the largest, Lithuania, has a population of 2.8 million, while Estonia only manages 1.3 million. This might not seem the most attractive prospect for one of the world’s largest investors.

Yet in the same month that Danske admitted its Estonian branch had handled more than €200 billion of suspicious transactions before its closure in 2015, Blackstone announced plans to pay $1.2 billion for 60% of Luminor, the Baltics’ third-largest banking group.

I’m proud to be a banker and I think banks shouldn’t pretend to be tech companies
Peter Bosek, Luminor

Created a year earlier through the merger of the regional operations of two departing Nordic groups, DNB and Nordea, Luminor at the time was an unwieldy organization struggling to combine the operational systems of its two parents.

In


Tags

Banking FeaturesBalticsEstoniaLatviaLithuaniaBankingBlackstone
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker is ESG and Emerging Europe Editor. She started her career in banking before switching to journalism in 2003. She has been a regular contributor to Euromoney and Global Capital since 2010, covering emerging markets, banking and capital markets.
