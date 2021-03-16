Blackstone’s Baltic banking bet

Baltic banking has had a bad press in recent years. Since 2015, the sector has suffered a succession of money laundering scandals relating to its post-communist predilection for handling cash from the former Soviet Union.

Initially it was local Latvian non-resident banks such as ABLV that fell foul of the US authorities, but by late 2018 the fallout had spread to encompass some of the Nordic groups that have dominated banking in the region over the past 20 years, notably Danske Bank and Swedbank.

Even by the standards of central and eastern Europe (CEE), the Baltic markets are tiny: the largest, Lithuania, has a population of 2.8 million, while Estonia only manages 1.3 million. This might not seem the most attractive prospect for one of the world’s largest investors.

Yet in the same month that Danske admitted its Estonian branch had handled more than €200 billion of suspicious transactions before its closure in 2015, Blackstone announced plans to pay $1.2 billion for 60% of Luminor, the Baltics’ third-largest banking group.

I’m proud to be a banker and I think banks shouldn’t pretend to be tech companies Peter Bosek, Luminor

Created a year earlier through the merger of the regional operations of two departing Nordic groups, DNB and Nordea, Luminor at the time was an unwieldy organization struggling to combine the operational systems of its two parents.

In