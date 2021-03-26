The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Banking’s culture clash

March 26, 2021
Share

In comedy, timing is everything. And so, it seems, in internal communications.

work-fatigue_960.jpg

Jane Fraser, Citi’s new CEO, could not have chosen a better time to send an internal memo to employees about setting boundaries for a healthier work-life balance than March 23. In it, she banned internal Zoom/Teams calls on Fridays and instituted a firm-wide holiday to address pandemic fatigue, which will take place on May 28.

Just one day earlier, on Monday March 22, Goldman CEO David Solomon had issued a voice memo to staff addressing just the same thing.

His move was, however, in response to a highly critical presentation from junior analysts that had gone viral on social media the week before. Revelations that the employees were routinely working more than 100 hours a week, sleeping just 5 hours a night and extremely unlikely to be at the firm in six months’ time drew salacious press coverage worldwide and forced Solomon to speak out – presumably through gritted teeth.

If banks are going to win the war for talent against their now many rivals, they need to listen

In the memo he expressed his desire for “a workplace where people can share concerns freely”, saying that the firm was working hard to make things better.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndGoldman SachsCitiBanking
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree