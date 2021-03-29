The biodiversity investment challenge

Source: Getty Images/iStockphoto Source: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nature is in crisis. That is the message coming through loud and clear from scientists and activists. Over the past two years, a series of seminal reports by non-governmental organizations and intergovernmental bodies have painted an apocalyptic picture of biodiversity loss across the globe.

Global populations of wild species have fallen by nearly two thirds since 1970, mainly due to changes in land use, overexploitation of resources, climate change and pollution.