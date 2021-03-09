The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

US and China dominate global IPO market

By Elliot Wilson
March 09, 2021
Deliveroo’s pending stock sale gives London a much-needed financial boost, but the global IPO market is becoming a straight fight between China and the US.

The announcement that Deliveroo will pursue a London listing in the first half of the year, valuing the food delivery firm at around $10 billion, gave the City a much-needed financial fillip.

Lord Jonathan Hill, who published his review of the UK listings regime last week, said it was “great news” a firm born and bred in Britain had plumped for a domestic stock sale.

Jonathan Hill

But one swallow does not make a summer. In Hill’s recommendations, the British peer and former European commissioner for financial services noted that London accounted for just 5% of global initial public offerings (IPOs) between 2015 and 2020.

As Euromoney wrote last week, the number of companies listed in London has fallen by 40% since its peak in 2008.

The harsh truth is that the global IPO market is now a two-way fight for supremacy that pits the US against China. The rest of the world picks up the scraps.

As ever, data doesn’t lie. In the 18 months to the end of February, 810 companies listed shares on the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), collectively raising $281 billion.


ChinaUnited StatesUnited KingdomCapital Markets
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
