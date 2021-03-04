The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Fintech

Challenger banks: Brazil’s new destroyer

The country’s banks have become accustomed to the disruption caused by the new challenger banks, but XP Bank could take this to a whole new level.

By Rob Dwyer
March 04, 2021
Share
battle-960x535.jpg

Imagine that a new purely digital bank account is created by a country’s leading fintech.

Imagine that the brand behind the bank is already strong, well-known and positively viewed. And that the fintech already has 2.8 million customers with investment accounts, with a total of R$660 billion ($114.5 billion) in assets under custody.

Imagine, too, that this new digital bank is being launched at a time that will enable it to take advantage of the efficiencies created by the central bank’s new-technology agenda.

And that one of the best-known bankers in the country has been recruited to head up the bank with the mandate to deepen the relationship with existing customers rather than make the new entity particularly profitable on a standalone basis.

This is the reality for incumbent bank chief executives in Brazil who now face a new competitor, XP Bank. It is led by José Berenguer, former CEO of JPMorgan Brazil.

Jose Berenguer_400.jpg
José Berenguer, XP Bank

XP is beyond disruptive, it could be destructive.

“We want to use the retail bank to further penetrate our client base,” Berenguer tells Euromoney.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Fintech FintechBankingBrazilFeaturesLatin America and Caribbean
Share
Rob Dwyer
Rob Dwyer is Latin America Editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree