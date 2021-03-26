Lloyds 10 years on: António Horta-Osório makes his exit

At the end of April, António Horta-Osório will be leaving a bank – and a country – that he has made his own.

A decade ago, when he left Spain’s Banco Santander to become chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group, he arrived at a bailed-out muddle of an institution that was full of toxic assets and dangerously reliant on short-term wholesale funding. During the 2010s Horta-Osório turned Lloyds into a fully private-sector lender with coherence and confidence about its future.

He applied for British citizenship in 2015, 10 years after arriving in London to run Santander’s UK arm. A Portuguese native, Horta-Osório’s English is now full of the sort of colloquialisms that he could only have learnt from working so long at a UK retail and commercial bank.

He has celebrated and accentuated the bank’s national identity, selling or shutting down all but six of Lloyds’ old 30 international operations.