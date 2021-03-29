Off the record

The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

March 29, 2021
April 2021

“It doesn’t feel like a proper economic cycle until we’ve had an Argentine default”

An EM fixed income banker’s sanguine response to the country’s looming 10th sovereign default


“These NFT sales are totally crazy. I even hear that Beeple immediately converted his Ether into fiat. Not a crypto purist, then”

A senior executive at a blockchain firm has a unique take on the absurdity of a $69 million auction of a token representing a digital artwork


“Not that I’m comparing António to Stalin, of course”

A City source gets side-tracked on to Armando Iannucci’s political black comedy Death of Stalin while discussing the hard-driving Lloyds CEO’s departure


“There’s resistance among some start-ups to get their hands dirty by entering the real world”

One tech banker reckons the future for purely online business will be limited


“Can you send us the pitch we sent last year? If we sent one?”

A bank in Asia Pacific seems to be having a few problems with its record-keeping as Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence season approaches






