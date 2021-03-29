Quotes of the month
April 2021
“When we get to the point where corporations are doing more business with minority-owned firms in the natural course and as business as usual, then we will all have achieved something”
Sidney Dillard, partner at Loop Capital Markets, sees the diversification of broker-dealers as a win for the market
“Banks should not diversify except where they have a competitive advantage. You would be increasing your scale, but without synergies and with more complexities and therefore costs”
Departing Lloyds CEO António Horta-Osório discusses his legacy
“Biodiversity has gone very quickly from being a niche topic to a broad recognition that it is hugely important – that we need to do something, and we need to do it fast"
Marisa Drew, chief sustainability officer of impact advisory and finance at Credit Suisse is working on what that is and how to do it
“As a small bank, the only chance I have is to partner with the big IT guys... I think that’s the only way forward for banks in future from a tech perspective”