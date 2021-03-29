The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Quotes of the month

March 29, 2021
Share

April 2021

speak-up-960.jpg

“When we get to the point where corporations are doing more business with minority-owned firms in the natural course and as business as usual, then we will all have achieved something”

Sidney Dillard, partner at Loop Capital Markets, sees the diversification of broker-dealers as a win for the market


“Banks should not diversify except where they have a competitive advantage. You would be increasing your scale, but without synergies and with more complexities and therefore costs”

Departing Lloyds CEO António Horta-Osório discusses his legacy


“Biodiversity has gone very quickly from being a niche topic to a broad recognition that it is hugely important – that we need to do something, and we need to do it fast"

Marisa Drew, chief sustainability officer of impact advisory and finance at Credit Suisse is working on what that is and how to do it


“As a small bank, the only chance I have is to partner with the big IT guys... I think that’s the only way forward for banks in future from a tech perspective”

Peter





You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionFront EndQuotes of the monthApril 2021
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree