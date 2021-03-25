Repeat Spac sponsors will attract best targets

Credit Suisse has reached new heights within the Spac market Credit Suisse has reached new heights within the Spac market

When large investment banks report results for the first quarter of 2021, any of them that delivers weak numbers for equity capital markets (ECM) should brace for a backlash.

Dealogic numbers show that by mid March issuers had launched 557 IPOs worth $157 billion this year. Citi notes that a usual year would see around 100 to 200 by this point. They are a bigger source of revenues than M&A or debt capital markets (DCM).

The largest market has been the US, which accounts for $100 billion of that total with 303 deals. Of these, 74% relate to special purpose acquisition companies.

Last year, Spacs raised $83.3 billion, up from $15.5 billion for 2019 and an annual average of just $6 billion for the last decade. In just the first two-and-a-half months of 2021, they have already raised $47 billion.

The Spac business may look like the Wild West today … but expect it to institutionalize soon

