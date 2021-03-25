The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Repeat Spac sponsors will attract best targets

March 25, 2021
Share

Eagerly courted high-growth private companies looking to raise capital and list will likely go to experienced Spac sponsors that know the route to high valuations.

Credit-Suisse-logo-sky-Reuters-960x535.jpg
Credit Suisse has reached new heights within the Spac market

When large investment banks report results for the first quarter of 2021, any of them that delivers weak numbers for equity capital markets (ECM) should brace for a backlash.

Dealogic numbers show that by mid March issuers had launched 557 IPOs worth $157 billion this year. Citi notes that a usual year would see around 100 to 200 by this point. They are a bigger source of revenues than M&A or debt capital markets (DCM).

The largest market has been the US, which accounts for $100 billion of that total with 303 deals. Of these, 74% relate to special purpose acquisition companies.

Last year, Spacs raised $83.3 billion, up from $15.5 billion for 2019 and an annual average of just $6 billion for the last decade. In just the first two-and-a-half months of 2021, they have already raised $47 billion.

The Spac business may look like the Wild West today … but expect it to institutionalize soon

Credit


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionLeadersCapital MarketsSPACsCredit Suisse
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree