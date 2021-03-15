The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Grab’s Spac prospect is SGX’s ordeal

By Chris Wright
March 15, 2021
Singapore always knew its fintech superstar might ditch the city state’s exchange in favour of US markets. Now it looks like Grab will do so through a Spac – the biggest yet – as Asia joins the Pipe party.

Grab, the southeast Asian ride-hailing app-turned-fintech, is believed to be deep in talks to go public through a New York-listed special purpose acquisition company (Spac).

The deal is potentially the biggest of its kind so far – and bad news for Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Grab declined to comment on Monday about the rumours linking it to a Spac run by Altimeter Capital Management, a technology-focused investment firm based in Silicon Valley.

But it is understood that the deal would value Grab at around $40 billion and would involve the raising of around $3 billion through a private investment in public equity (Pipe) structure.

JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are believed to be advising Grab on the deal and talks with investors are already thought to be in train. Those close to discussions say the numbers will start to firm up in a couple of weeks.

Going this way would grant Grab a New York listing without the onerous process of an IPO and all its attendant disclosure.

SGX fears confirmed

It would also confirm for SGX an outcome it has long feared.

SGX has suffered a dearth of listings for a decade.


Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsAsia PacificSingaporeCapital MarketsSPACsFintech
Chris Wright
Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
