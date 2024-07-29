Asian digital banking: decline or revival?
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Fintech

Asian digital banking: decline or revival?

Businessman using laptop and touching icon banking on network connection. Digital marketing. Finance and banking networking. Online shopping and customer network, cyber security. Business technology.
Photo: iStock

Despite Asia boasting the world’s highest mobile payment penetration rate, digital banks in the region have failed to meet expectations. Traditional banks in many Asian markets no longer view them as serious competitors. What explains this underwhelming performance and are there any exceptions?

Larissa Ku
July 29, 2024

In 2018, when Hong Kong launched its virtual bank license, there was a palpable sense of excitement. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) received 33 applications, as the success of WeChat Pay and Alipay in mainland China fuelled expectations that virtual banks would revolutionize the industry.

The vision was to create a new kind of bank, one that was entirely embedded in consumers’ lives and seamlessly connected with various apps, offering a full range of services.

Chinese tech giants, including Ant Financial, Tencent, JD.com and OneConnect Financial Technology (part of Ping An Insurance), all threw their hats into the ring. Even traditional banks such as Bank of China and Standard Chartered Bank didn’t want to miss the opportunity, partnering with tech companies to launch their own virtual banks.

However, six years later, the reality has failed to live up to the hype. None of the eight virtual banks in Hong Kong has achieved profitability and their growth momentum seems to be slowing. While virtual banks have seen a 20% increase in customers and a 23% and 19% growth in total deposits and loans, respectively, a closer examination reveals a less rosy picture.

The combined customer base of virtual banks reached 2.1 million in the first half of 2023, but the annualized growth rate has decelerated from 200% year on year in 2021 to just 28% in 2023.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

BankingFintechAsia PacificFeaturesHSBCCitiHong Kong
larissa ku 960.jpg
Larissa Ku
Senior reporter for Asia
Larissa Ku is a senior reporter for Asia. She joined Euromoney in 2023. Based in Hong Kong, she has spent more than a decade covering private equity, banking, treasury and fintech across various brands, including Asian Venture Capital Journal – where she won State Street Institutional Press Awards Asia Pacific 2023’s technology journalist of the year – Corporate Treasurer and DigFin.
Gift this article