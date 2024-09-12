How a digital bank can turn profitable in saturated markets
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Fintech

How a digital bank can turn profitable in saturated markets

Larissa Ku
September 12, 2024

Digital banks often struggle with soaring customer acquisition costs in saturated markets. Hong Kong’s ZA Bank, which announced its first monthly profit last week, can offer valuable lessons for firms navigating similar challenges.

online-banking-7541521_960.jpg

Hong Kong, with a population of seven million, is already served by 151 licensed banks and is one of the most over-banked markets in the world.

Nevertheless, in an effort to boost innovation, the regulator issued eight additional digital bank licences in 2019, a decision that has turbocharged the already fierce competition in the city's banking sector.

Virtual banks in Hong Kong collectively saw a 20% increase in customer numbers, 23% growth in total deposits and 19% growth in loans last year. But this belies a more complex reality.

The annualized customer growth rate has plummeted from 200% year on year in 2021 to a mere 28% in the first half of 2023

The initial hurdle is new customer acquisition. The annualized customer growth rate has plummeted from 200% year on year in 2021 to a mere 28% in the first half of 2023. Moreover, a staggering 55% of these accounts remain dormant, according to a report from consultancy Quinlan & Associates.

This suggests that the customers digital banks have worked so hard to attract, often at great expense, are not engaging with their services beyond high interest rates on saving accounts.

The

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

FintechBankingHong Kong
larissa ku 960.jpg
Larissa Ku
Senior reporter for Asia
Larissa Ku is a senior reporter for Asia. She joined Euromoney in 2023. Based in Hong Kong, she has spent more than a decade covering private equity, banking, treasury and fintech across various brands, including Asian Venture Capital Journal – where she won State Street Institutional Press Awards Asia Pacific 2023’s technology journalist of the year – Corporate Treasurer and DigFin.
Gift this article