Sir Patrick Sergeant, the founder of Euromoney, dies aged 100

BANKING Sir Patrick Sergeant: The man who made Euromoney From the City desk of the Daily Mail to a park bench in New York, via conversations with the pioneers of the Eurobond market, Euromoney was the vision of its founder Sir Patrick Sergeant. He managed to create what is now a billion-pound business empire while reinventing financial journalism. His is a remarkable story.

Sir Patrick Sergeant, the charismatic founder of Euromoney and legendary lynchpin of financial journalism, passed away on September 18 aged 100.

Sir Patrick, who served as City Editor of the Daily Mail for almost a quarter of a century (1960-84), launched Euromoney in 1969 and curated its growth into a billion-dollar empire. Driven by his genius for expansion, his gift for shrewd market analysis and his larger-than-life personality, Sir Patrick was instrumental in Euromoney's evolution into a fundamental pillar of financial intelligence.

'Sir Patrick Sergeant: The man who made Euromoney', written for Euromoney’s 50th anniversary in 2019, traces his remarkable story, and stands as testament both to the man and to the business.