Capital markets: For all the right reasons, is India the new China?

CAPITAL MARKETS

Elliot Wilson
October 04, 2024

With Swiggy and Hyundai Motor India filing for big-ticket IPOs, India’s primary capital markets are on a tear. This could be the best year for listings in its history. Can it continue? A useful parallel for global investors can be drawn with China 20 years ago, when the Asian superpower’s markets suddenly sparked into life.

swiggy-India-traffic-blur-Reuters-960.jpg
Image: Reuters

Much has been made of the strength of India’s primary equity capital markets this year, and for good reason.

In only one other market – the US, inevitably – has more money been raised so far this year by corporates via initial public offerings (IPOs). To be sure, India is a distant second to the world’s largest economy, but it undoubtedly has the wind behind its back.

Wherever one looks, compelling numbers jump out. More than 100 IPOs were completed on India’s main bourses – the National and Bombay stock exchanges – in the third quarter of 2024, marking the highest level of domestic public offerings in a three-month period in history. That takes the number of listings completed in the first nine months to 262 – easily beating any prior calendar-year total.

Or consider the $9.4 billion collectively raised via all those stock sales through September, according to data from Dealogic. Will 2024 beat 2021 – an outlier of a year, when $18.5 billion in new shares were issued by capital-hungry firms?

At any other point in recent history, the answer to that question would surely be ‘no’.

Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
Gift this article