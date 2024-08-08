India’s Gift City: The right financial hub in the wrong place
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
CAPITAL MARKETS

India’s Gift City: The right financial hub in the wrong place

gift-city-Reuters-960.jpg
Photo: Reuters

India’s first international financial services centre was created by premier Narendra Modi in 2008. Today, Gift City is a flourishing hub near Ahmedabad in the country’s arid northwest. K Rajaraman, the chair of the body that oversees it, tells Euromoney why the zone is vital to India’s financial and economic aspirations.

Elliot Wilson
August 08, 2024

K Rajaraman greets Euromoney with a wide smile, starts talking – and doesn’t stop. An hour-long conversation with him, words flowing like a torrent, is like five hours with someone else.

There’s a lot to discuss. Cheery and engaging, with an open demeanour, Rajaraman is chair of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), a four-year-old regulator that oversees Gujarat International Finance Tec-City, better known as Gift City, a cross-border financial services zone taking shape near Ahmedabad in northwest India.

A high-flying civil servant who previously headed India’s telecommunications ministry, Rajaraman was tasked a year ago with transforming Gift City into a true international financial hub to replicate and rival those in Singapore and Dubai.

K-Rajaraman-IFSCA-960.jpg
K Rajaraman, IFSCA

“What we want to do is be a platform for foreign investors to land in India in a very soft manner,” he says. “That is the whole idea. We give foreign investors the option of directly setting up business here in India.”

“Soft manner” is a careful way of describing the many challenges global banks, insurers and funds face in putting capital to work in a country with an only partially open capital account.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

FeaturesIndiaCapital MarketsInvestmentBanking
Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
Elliot Wilson
Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
Elliot Wilson is Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
Gift this article