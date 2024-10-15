Behind the scenes: Inside Midea’s mega Hong Kong IPO

CAPITAL MARKETS

Larissa Ku
October 15, 2024

In a deal that has reshaped Hong Kong’s IPO landscape, China’s home-appliance giant Midea successfully raised $4.6 billion in September, marking the city’s largest offering in years. From showcasing Midea’s transformative B2B growth to navigating the complexities of the listing process, Euromoney explores the key factors that led to the company's triumphant debut – and its implications for the future of Hong Kong's IPO market.

Midea-logo-Reuters-960.jpg
Image: Reuters

Midea, China's leading home-appliance company, made a triumphant debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange last month, raising US$4.6 billion. This marks the largest Hong Kong IPO in three years and the second-largest globally this year.

The company's stock surged 8% on the first day of trading and continued to soar, gaining more than 40% in just three weeks.

Structural support

Midea's listing, which single-handedly accounts for 64% of the total funds raised in Hong Kong year-to-date, has become a beacon of hope for a resurgent market. This deal has propelled Hong Kong back into the top five global IPO venues.

Just a week after Midea's listing, China unveiled its most aggressive stimulus package in years, aimed at bolstering the property and capital markets. This announcement sent Chinese markets into a frenzy, propelling the Hang Seng Index above the 23,000 mark for the first time in more than two and a half years.

The combination of the overall market rebound and the presence of high-quality listings such as Midea is expected to reshape the IPO landscape in Hong Kong and mainland China.


Topics

Hong KongChinaCapital Markets
larissa ku 960.jpg
Larissa Ku
Senior reporter for Asia
Larissa Ku is a senior reporter for Asia. She joined Euromoney in 2023. Based in Hong Kong, she has spent more than a decade covering private equity, banking, treasury and fintech across various brands, including Asian Venture Capital Journal – where she won State Street Institutional Press Awards Asia Pacific 2023’s technology journalist of the year – Corporate Treasurer and DigFin.
