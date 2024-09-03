Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
September/October 2024

FEATURES
  • BANKING
    Nearshoring in Mexico: from talk to practical reality

    Nearshoring has become a topic that is discussed so often – and applied to so many issues – that it seems to be everywhere, and nowhere at once. Euromoney talks to banks operating in the Mexican market to find specific examples of new business being generated by nearshoring.
    Rob Dwyer, September 03, 2024
  • CAPITAL MARKETS
    India’s IPO market finally comes alive

    For years, India’s capital markets underwhelmed. Now, the country is the beating heart of IPO activity in Asia, with a raft of big-ticket stock listings expected in late 2024 and 2025. Fees are up, PE firms cannot buy assets fast enough, and global firms want to raise capital onshore.
    Elliot Wilson, August 15, 2024
  • CAPITAL MARKETS
    India’s Gift City: The right financial hub in the wrong place

    India’s first international financial services centre was created by premier Narendra Modi in 2008. Today, Gift City is a flourishing hub near Ahmedabad in the country’s arid northwest. K Rajaraman, chair of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, tells Euromoney why the zone is vital to India’s financial and economic aspirations.
    Elliot Wilson, August 08, 2024
  • Fintech
    Asian digital banking: decline or revival?

    Despite Asia boasting the world’s highest mobile payment penetration rate, digital banks in the region have failed to meet expectations. Traditional banks in many Asian markets no longer view them as serious competitors. What explains this underwhelming performance and are there any exceptions?
    Larissa Ku, July 29, 2024
  • BANKING
    SocGen moves beyond French troubles in CIB

    France’s political and banking troubles obscure good momentum in Societe Generale’s corporate and investment bank. Yes, capital is constrained, but the bank says it is moving in the right direction.
    Dominic O’Neill, July 11, 2024
  • BANKING
    StanChart’s De Giorgi on moving from investment banker to CFO

    Diego De Giorgi’s arrival at Standard Chartered has coincided with important changes at the bank. He talks to Euromoney about the transition from investment banker to chief financial officer, and how the firm can further leverage its advantages amid growing profitability and geopolitical risk.
    Dominic O’Neill, July 09, 2024

OPINION

LEADERS

  • Opinion
    DBS’s Piyush Gupta: The sage of Singapore heads for the exit
    When Piyush Gupta was named chief executive of DBS in 2009, the Singapore lender was going nowhere in particular. He gave it drive and direction, buying assets around Asia and transforming it into the world’s best bank. A series of tech outages put him in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, but Gupta will leave DBS in March with his head held high and his legacy intact. His capable and charismatic successor Tan Su Shan, the first woman to run southeast Asia’s largest bank, has big shoes to fill.
    August 08, 2024

COLUMNS

MACASKILL ON MARKETS

Jon Macaskill, September 06, 2024
  1. Opinion
    Macaskill on markets: In the year of equities, derivatives are key
    Jon Macaskill, September 06, 2024
  2. Opinion
    Sideways: Timing is everything at Deutsche Bank
    Jon Macaskill, September 10, 2024
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE