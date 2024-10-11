SNEC promises green boost for European trade ecosystem

Image: iStock

All the more reason why the Seine-Nord Europe Canal (SNEC) is being closely watched by trade players. After decades of discussion, work has begun on the major European infrastructure project with the dual aim of boosting intra-continental trade by reducing logistics costs and helping businesses lower the environmental impact of goods transportation.

The SNEC is a wide-gauge canal designed to allow large barges to travel efficiently between France, Belgium and the Netherlands, covering a distance of 107 km.