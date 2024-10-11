SNEC promises green boost for European trade ecosystem
Corporate supply chains are facing logistic, shipping and operational challenges while also under pressure from geopolitical tensions and natural disasters, as highlighted by trade leaders at the world’s leading banks in Euromoney’s Trade Finance Survey 2024.
All the more reason why the Seine-Nord Europe Canal (SNEC) is being closely watched by trade players. After decades of discussion, work has begun on the major European infrastructure project with the dual aim of boosting intra-continental trade by reducing logistics costs and helping businesses lower the environmental impact of goods transportation.
The SNEC is a wide-gauge canal designed to allow large barges to travel efficiently between France, Belgium and the Netherlands, covering a distance of 107 km.
The project developers have set a target of 17.4 million tonnes of goods to be transported through the canal by 2035, claiming it will eliminate one million lorry journeys from French roads annually, and up to 2.3