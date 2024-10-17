Cash management webinar: Catch up on market trends from 30,000+ treasurers

Hosts: Andrei Charniauski, chief research officer at Euromoney | Ana Voicila, head of transaction banking at Euromoney | David Wigan, transaction banking expert

This session focused on treasurers’ priorities, challenges and their assessment of cash management providers, including the story of the world’s 10 best cash management providers and provide key performance highlights from various regions.

Key highlights

• For corporates: Discover the emerging trends that will shape your treasury operations and learn how to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving financial landscape;

• For banks: Gain valuable insights from corporates and learn from peer competitors to understand what excellence in cash management looks like.

Euromoney sets the benchmark for excellence in the cash management industry. Learn more through Euromoney’s cash management trend analysis and ranking reports.