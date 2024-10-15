Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings

Cash Management Survey 2024

Cash Management Campaign Banner.png
Embedded Page Layout with Auto Slideshow

Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2024 Results

The 2024 Euromoney Cash Management Survey was completed by 30,000+ corporate treasurers from 130+ countries, making it the largest iteration of the survey in its 30-year history. Over a six-week period in mid-2024, respondents rated Cash Management providers across ~30 criteria, covering client service, product offering, and technology capabilities. Providers' ratings generated global, regional, and country / territory rankings for more than 70 countries across 7 regions. Regional rankings required input from at least two countries, while global ranking were based on responses from at least two regions.

Euromoney Cash Management Survey is the most comprehensive benchmarking exercise of the world’s banks active in this sector, offering authoritative insight into the needs of corporate treasurers and their perceptions of the banks they work with.

The distribution / use / publication of MarketMaps, rankings, or awards requires the express permission of Euromoney – please contact Peter York for additional information. For any queries on methodology, data packages, or benchmarking reports - please contact Ana Voicila.

Global MarketMap
Africa MarketMap
Asia MarketMap
CE Europe MarketMap
LATAM MarketMap
Middle East MarketMap
North America
W Europe
The Euromoney MarketMap for Cash Management 2024 highlights the top providers in specific geographies. Our visual representation categorizes providers into three tiers: Leaders, which excel in both client service and product and technology innovation; Outstanding providers, which demonstrate excellence in either area; and Distinguished providers, which offer superior client service, products, and technology.
Results (tabs)
Global
Africa
Asia-Pacific
CE Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
W. Europe
Products

To unlock this content

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

To unlock this content

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

To unlock this content

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

To unlock this content

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

To unlock this content

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

To unlock this content

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

To unlock this content

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

To unlock this content

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

To unlock this content

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now
Useful Links

Useful Links

Methodology

Survey Questionnaire

More Info

2023 Winners