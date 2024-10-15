Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2024 Results

The 2024 Euromoney Cash Management Survey was completed by 30,000+ corporate treasurers from 130+ countries, making it the largest iteration of the survey in its 30-year history. Over a six-week period in mid-2024, respondents rated Cash Management providers across ~30 criteria, covering client service, product offering, and technology capabilities. Providers' ratings generated global, regional, and country / territory rankings for more than 70 countries across 7 regions. Regional rankings required input from at least two countries, while global ranking were based on responses from at least two regions.

Euromoney Cash Management Survey is the most comprehensive benchmarking exercise of the world’s banks active in this sector, offering authoritative insight into the needs of corporate treasurers and their perceptions of the banks they work with.

The distribution / use / publication of MarketMaps, rankings, or awards requires the express permission of Euromoney – please contact Peter York for additional information. For any queries on methodology, data packages, or benchmarking reports - please contact Ana Voicila.