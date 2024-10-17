How European banks are catching up on AI

Fintech

How European banks are catching up on AI

Dominic O’Neill
October 17, 2024

US and Canadian banks may have had a head start in generative AI, but some European banks are trying to close the gap. Those in charge of harnessing the technology at big banks in Europe say they are gaining confidence in its use: adapting marketing shots to certain client profiles, helping sales managers to sift through product policies and much more.

AI-cathcup-chart-robot-iStock-960.jpg
Image: iStock

European banks have beaten many of their US counterparts on profitability during the past two years, riding the higher interest-rate wave. But when it comes to adopting artificial intelligence (AI) – the megatrend emerging over the same period since the release of ChatGPT in 2022 – European banks fall behind once again.

Speaking to Euromoney, leaders responsible for deploying AI in European banks agree that US banks have gained a head start. The lag shows in the latest Evident AI Index of AI adoption across 50 of the largest banks globally, published on Thursday. Only two European banks – HSBC and UBS – were in the top 10, and none was in the top five. Australia’s CommBank was fifth. The rest were all US or Canadian banks.

EIA-Index-2411-top10-big.jpg
Source: Evident

Nevertheless, European banks are trying to close the gap on AI adoption, including the sort of generative AI used by ChatGPT.

Bahadir Yilmaz, ING’s chief analytics officer, says generative AI will be vital for improving the bank’s customer satisfaction, boosting revenues and improving efficiency. “The impact will be sizeable, but not in the short term,” he says.


Topics

North AmericaCanadaUnited StatesWestern EuropeFintechBankingRegulationHSBCUBSIntesa SanpaoloING
Dominic O'Neill head.jpg
Dominic O’Neill
EMEA editor
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
