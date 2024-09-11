Miami’s rise from financial backwater to wealth powerhouse
Not long ago, Miami was known as a place middle-class Americans went to retire. Today, it is a burgeoning financial hub full of high net-worth families, private equity firms and hedge funds – and it is busy pulling in capital and private wealth at a record rate.

Elliot Wilson
September 11, 2024

If asked to identify a place that defines financial services in the US, Miami probably wouldn’t be the first city to spring to mind – and fairly so. In consultancy Z/Yen’s ranking of the world’s premier financial hubs, published September 2023, Miami placed 24th. Six other North American cities were graded ahead of it, from top-of-the-table New York to Boston in 17th place.

  • Miami nice

    • But in so many different ways – cultural, political, financial, and as a hotbed of sports and music entertainment – Miami is a city on the rise.

    As recently as the turn of the century, this sprawling urban stretch of south Florida still seemed highly provincial. It had not one reputation, but three. It was where middle-class Americans went to retire. It was also a haven for wealthy Latin America families fleeing inflation and political uncertainty at home.

    Now private wealth is flooding into the city in record sums, from Latin America and the wider US. A host of financial institutions are following suit, from global wealth management institutions to hedge funds, private equity and insurance firms.

    Elliot Wilson
    Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
    Elliot Wilson is Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
