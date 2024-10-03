SME frictionless cross-border payments enabled by Deutsche Bank-XTransfer partnership

Image: iStock

New markets unlocked through partnership

XTransfer partners with banks to leverage their payment infrastructure, bringing together a vast network of Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and assisting them with collections. Deutsche Bank understood the complexity of XTransfer’s business model, establishing a successful and lasting collaboration.

About XTransfer

XTransfer, a Chinese fintech company, was founded in 2017 by Ant Group alumni. In just a few years, it has become the country’s largest B2B cross-border trade payment platforms, serving more than 550,000 customers and handling $10 billion in monthly transaction volume.

The collaboration has enabled near real-time cross-border money collection for Chinese exporters across several markets.