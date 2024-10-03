SME frictionless cross-border payments enabled by Deutsche Bank-XTransfer partnership
Balancing growth and risk is a delicate task for banks. By understanding client needs and leverage their technology capabilities, banks can not only maintain this balance but also tap into new opportunities in emerging industries. The partnership between Deutsche Bank and Chinese fintech XTransfer, highlighted by their recent success in Thailand, serves as a prime example of how tailored solutions and innovative processes can drive growth and operational efficiency.
New markets unlocked through partnership
XTransfer partners with banks to leverage their payment infrastructure, bringing together a vast network of Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and assisting them with collections. Deutsche Bank understood the complexity of XTransfer’s business model, establishing a successful and lasting collaboration.
About XTransfer
XTransfer, a Chinese fintech company, was founded in 2017 by Ant Group alumni. In just a few years, it has become the country’s largest B2B cross-border trade payment platforms, serving more than 550,000 customers and handling $10 billion in monthly transaction volume.
The collaboration has enabled near real-time cross-border money collection for Chinese exporters across several markets.