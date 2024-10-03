SME frictionless cross-border payments enabled by Deutsche Bank-XTransfer partnership

Treasury

Larissa Ku
October 03, 2024

Balancing growth and risk is a delicate task for banks. By understanding client needs and leverage their technology capabilities, banks can not only maintain this balance but also tap into new opportunities in emerging industries. The partnership between Deutsche Bank and Chinese fintech XTransfer, highlighted by their recent success in Thailand, serves as a prime example of how tailored solutions and innovative processes can drive growth and operational efficiency.

rmb-yuan-bridge-sme-iStock-960.jpg
Image: iStock

New markets unlocked through partnership

XTransfer partners with banks to leverage their payment infrastructure, bringing together a vast network of Chinese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and assisting them with collections. Deutsche Bank understood the complexity of XTransfer’s business model, establishing a successful and lasting collaboration.

About XTransfer


XTransfer, a Chinese fintech company, was founded in 2017 by Ant Group alumni. In just a few years, it has become the country’s largest B2B cross-border trade payment platforms, serving more than 550,000 customers and handling $10 billion in monthly transaction volume.


The collaboration has enabled near real-time cross-border money collection for Chinese exporters across several markets.


larissa ku 960.jpg
Larissa Ku
Senior reporter for Asia
Larissa Ku is a senior reporter for Asia. She joined Euromoney in 2023. Based in Hong Kong, she has spent more than a decade covering private equity, banking, treasury and fintech across various brands, including Asian Venture Capital Journal – where she won State Street Institutional Press Awards Asia Pacific 2023’s technology journalist of the year – Corporate Treasurer and DigFin.
