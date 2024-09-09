France’s Indosuez enters new era with Degroof Petercam buy
Its acquisition of the Belgian private bank and asset manager offers Indosuez a chance to bulk up fast in key European markets. Its chief executive Jacques Prost sits down… erm, stands up with Euromoney to discuss the firm’s future.
Jacques Prost strolls into view and stares, unblinking, right down the barrel of the lens. A few seconds pass, then a few more, until it becomes clear he is perfectly happy to think and speak on two legs for the duration of our Zoom call, rather than choosing to rest in a chair on six.
Asked if he always stands up for meetings, he replies, deadpan: “Yes. It’s the best way to stay in good shape.”
Fair enough – though it does make him loom somewhat. A professorial air takes me back to high school, evoking memories of being admonished for chatting at the back of class.
It has taken a few months to pin Prost down. There has been a lot of diary-shuffling and more than one postponement, and for good reason. It has been a busy summer for the chief executive of Indosuez Wealth Management.
A few weeks earlier, the wealth management arm of French banking firm Crédit Agricole finalised the acquisition of a 65% stake in Degroof Petercam, a Brussels-based private bank and asset manager – marking its biggest splash in the M&A market for many years.
The deal, whose value was undisclosed, marks the start of a new era for Indosuez, which expects to emerge as a leader in European wealth management.