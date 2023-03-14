Training Course Topic Areas
View open-enrolment programmes across the globe. With unique access to the latest industry news, insights and analysis, we deliver highly relevant and engaging learning programmes with a lasting impact.
Gain a complete understanding of the latest accounting standards and best practice
Expand your knowledge of the theories, tools, market dynamics and regulations in capital markets
Learn new tools and techniques to drive long-term growth in any economic climate
Develop credit portfolio modelling skills to effectively analyse, measure, and mitigate risk
Understand the dynamics of the international petroleum and energy industries and master skills that enable success in a range of contexts.
Learn how to harness new financial technologies to drive performance and gain a powerful competitive edge
Discover how you can make your business more efficient, effective, and ethical.
Enhance your knowledge of the financial instruments and regulatory requirements in investment management
World-class introductory courses delivered in partnership with the LME
Enhance your ability to analyse and monitor investment performance, minimise costs, and plan for retirement and philanthropy with our private banking & wealth management training courses.
Learn how to successfully value, structure and finance different types of projects.
Master the latest techniques in real estate financial analysis, financial modeling, newly available data sources, and portfolio risk management
Master the practical application of trade finance banking products to drive business growth and working capital optimisation
Become a crucial driver of revenue growth and risk mitigation with an in-depth understanding of Treasury & ALM
Management & Professional Development Courses
Develop the skills and expertise required of today's top performing business leaders and Board
Master new skills and techniques in order to deliver an exceptional client experience
Discover your full potential as a leader
Legal Finance Courses
Enhance your knowledge of the latest laws and regulations and become truly indispensable at your organisation
Learn directly from true market experts with decades of experience in banking & finance
