Banking & Finance

The strategic use of financial instruments is key to the success of your organisation - as is the quality of your banking and financial training. Ensure your business stays ahead of the curve with our banking and finance courses, led by leading experts with a wealth of industry experience.

Banking & Finance Training Courses

We know the financial markets never stand still. That’s why our banking and finance training courses are designed to meet the needs of an ever-evolving world.

If you are looking to learn more about a specific topic, or to reach the next level of your career, our courses will help. Our programmes allow you to develop your knowledge by learning directly from true market experts with decades of experience in their area of specialism. You’ll apply theory, models, and tools to real-life challenges using relevant case studies and pragmatic exercises. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to build your network and share ideas with like-minded peers from across the globe.

We offer hundreds of training courses per year, taking place in key financial hubs across the world. Take a look at our topics of expertise below to find out more:

Audit, Accounting & Finance Courses
Gain a complete understanding of the latest accounting standards and best practice
Capital Markets & Derivatives
Expand your knowledge of the theories, tools, market dynamics and regulations in capital markets
Corporate Finance Courses
Learn new tools and techniques to drive long-term growth in any economic climate
Credit & Corporate Banking Courses
Develop credit portfolio modelling skills to effectively analyse, measure, and mitigate risk





Energy Trading & Finance Courses
Understand the dynamics of the international petroleum and energy industries and master skills that enable success in a range of contexts.
FinTech Courses
Learn how to harness new financial technologies to drive performance and gain a powerful competitive edge
Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Courses
Discover how you can make your business more efficient, effective, and ethical.
Investment & Asset Management Courses
Enhance your knowledge of the financial instruments and regulatory requirements in investment management
London Metal Exchange Training Courses
World-class introductory courses delivered in partnership with the LME

Private Banking Courses
Enhance your ability to analyse and monitor investment performance, minimise costs, and plan for retirement and philanthropy with our private banking & wealth management training courses.
Project & Infrastructure Finance Courses
Learn how to successfully value, structure and finance different types of projects.
Real Estate Courses
Master the latest techniques in real estate financial analysis, financial modeling, newly available data sources, and portfolio risk management
Trade Finance Courses
Master the practical application of trade finance banking products to drive business growth and working capital optimisation



Treasury & ALM Courses
Become a crucial driver of revenue growth and risk mitigation with an in-depth understanding of Treasury & ALM
Why choose Euromoney Learning?

Over four decades we have worked with almost all the world’s top corporate and investment banks, challenging ourselves to continuously evolve and create learning approaches that shape what comes next for financial education.


Icon of a star in a circle
4.6 out of 5
How our clients have rated us based on 2,000+ Coursecheck reviews
Why Us - Globe Icon - 100x100.png
76
Countries across the world we've delivered learning in recently
Why Us - Graduate Hat Icon - 100x100.png
9 out of 10
Of the world’s top ten banks have developed their people with us
Why Us - Faculty Icon - 100x100.png
117
Active faculty members, all with decades of experience

“A great 5-day course delivered by an experienced trainer. The course is very practical and realistic with many real-life examples that we can all relate to. I highly recommend it to anyone interested in Risk Management.”

Past Attendee, Chief Risk Officer (CRO) Programme

“The course provided an excellent learning experience with the right balance between theoretical input and practical exercises. The instructor was one of the best trainers I have ever experienced; he is very passionate and highly experienced which made the course very enjoyable and incredibly useful.”

Past Attendee, School of Trade Finance

“Excellent instructor and a very nice training environment in central London. A very good overview of Project Finance.”

Past Attendee, Advanced Project Finance

“I would highly recommend this course to anyone who is new to the field and would like to gain a deeper understanding of the market.”

Past Attendee, Introduction to the London Metal Exchange
