Project & Infrastructure Finance

Gain a thorough and practical working knowledge of the key areas of project and infrastructure finance with courses led by leading industry experts.

Euromoney’s project finance courses draw on real-life case studies to examine why major infrastructure projects have succeeded or failed. They provide a framework for valuing, structuring and financing large-scale projects, including project finance modelling, and important considerations for loan documentation and insurance.
Project & Infrastructure Finance Training Courses

Attend our industry-leading project finance and infrastructure courses in key financial hubs across the world or online masterclass. Our courses are attended by the world’s top investment and corporate banks. Discover upcoming courses in the list below and click on the course title to find out more.


Public Course Testimonials

There is no-one better to tell you how good our public courses are than those who have attended them. From optimising your organisation's working capital to increasing the rigour of your internal audit practices, our courses will help you thrive in this ever-changing sector.


The course has good in-depth coverage with many and various case studies.
Past Attendee ADNOC
Adnoc logo 3_1.png

Advanced Project Finance Workshop




The instructor is very experienced and the style for presenting the lecture is unique.
Past Attendee Shell
Shell logo 3_1.png

Finance & Contract Analysis for Independent Power Projects (IPPs)

The course was interesting and provided us with useful examples and case studies.
Past Attendee Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
pbb logo 3_1.png

Project Finance Agreements School

Very good program and help to understanding many subjects in project finance.
Past Attendee Oman Development Bank
oman-development-bank-logo-3-1.png

Project Finance Mechanics

The trainers were all very good - patient, experienced, and explained every concept clearly.
Past Attendee EDF Energy
EDF logo 3_1.png

Project Finance Agreements School

Very knowledgeable lecturer with useful case studies and a lot of real life examples.
Past Attendee Asian Development Bank
Asian Development bank logo 3_1.png

Advanced Project Finance Workshop

The course is very relevant to my job and came at the right time of my career development.
Past Attendee Mainstream Renewable Power
mainstream-renewable-power-logo-3-1.png

Renewable Energy Project Finance

The course is well structured, with a good balance between fundamentals, nuances, and complications of project finance.
Past Attendee Bank Muscat SAOG
Muscat Bank logo 3_1.png

Project Finance Mechanics

The course is very well designed and covers many aspects of PPP negotiations, strategizing and legalities.
Past Attendee India Infrastructure Finance Company
IIFC logo 3:1

PPP Contract Negotiation & Strategy

The lecturer was the star of the training program with his experiences and knowledge and love to teach others ... he helped all the trainees in understanding the program subject and providing the necessary.
Past Attendee Oman Development Bank
oman-development-bank-logo-3-1.png

Project Finance Mechanics
Bespoke, Inhouse Programmes

Take a look at some of the tailored learning programmes we have delivered for our clients and the feedback we have received. Get in touch to discover what we can do for your business.

Excellent for developing understanding of complex project financing concepts and models.
Past Attendee Green Climate Fund
Green Climate Fund logo 3_1.png

Project Finance Modelling

The interactive nature of the course added to the content and our development.
Past Attendee Societe Generale
Societe Generale

Financement bancaire de projets

Interesting & exciting. My love for project financing is back.
Past Attendee Bank Muscat
Muscat Bank logo 3_1.png

Project Finance and PPP

Very informative and practical.
Past Attendee Investec
Investec logo 3_1.png

Project Finance Modelling
Meet the Faculty

Find out more about about our audit and accounting instructors.

meg-osius-cv-picture.png
Equipping stakeholders to respond rapidly to global project finance opportunities is the objective of my courses. We show participants numerous successful - and troubled – project transactions.If they return to the office armed with concepts and a framework for analysis that they can apply to their own portfolios, we’ve met our goal.

Meg Osius, Course Instructor, Project & Infrastructure Finance


Specialisms: international project finance, capital markets, risk management
ed-bodmer-cv-picture.png
I've developed and taught more than 200 financial modelling programmes over the past eight years, bringing in all of the acquired experience in making my courses interactive and highly practical.

Ed Bodmer, Course Instructor, Project & Infrastructure Finance

Specialism: project finance, credit analysis, M & A modelling
