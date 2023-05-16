Euromoney Learning On-Demand
Join the future of financial learning with Euromoney Learning On-Demand, powered by Finance Unlocked: a world-leading, on-demand video learning platform, built specifically for finance professionals.
Give your people the ability to learn in the flow of work, accessing the knowledge they need to do their jobs better, whenever they need it.
Introducing Euromoney Learning On-Demand, powered by Finance Unlocked: a world-leading, on-demand video learning platform designed to the unique needs of finance professionals. Our platform offers a comprehensive range of high-quality and engaging short courses, covering all aspects of banking and finance, from fundamental concepts to advanced theory. Whether used as a standalone learning platform or integrated into a blended learning solution, Euromoney Learning On-Demand represents the next evolution in your learning ecosystem.
Enterprise Wide On-Demand Learning
Provide your people with access to a continuously growing library of interactive short courses and expertly curated learning pathways, covering all of the key areas of Finance.
Bespoke Blended Learning
Fill the skills gaps preventing your organisation from achieving its strategic goals with blended learning tailored to your unique requirements and learning culture.
Discover our extensive content library with over 1000 interactive video short courses. Easily navigate through topics, experts, and levels of complexity to find the specific content you need.
Designed to be concise and engaging, each video is accompanied by an executive summary for a quick overview, a detailed text-based summary with supporting diagrams, and clearly defined key learning objectives. From basic concepts to advanced theories, all aspects of banking and finance are demystified.
Our expert contributors are recognised, leading specialists in their respective fields. With an average of 20 years of practical experience, they bring a wealth of real-world insight and expertise to every short course on our platform. Your people could learn from over 100 experts, including:
Gurdip Dhami
25 years: Treasury & ratings
Sarah Breeden
Executive Director: Bank of England
Mark Carney
UN Special Envoy on Climate Action & Finance
Nisrin Abouelezz
20 years: Structured finance & diversity
Faisal Sheikh
25 years: Wealth & risk management specialist
Sir Mark Boleat
40 years: Executive leadership & banking
Forget "text and next" e-learning and generic workplace learning. Euromoney Learning On-Demand is premium interactive video education, built specifically for finance professionals. Here's what our learners love:
Learning at the point of need, or when curiosity strikes
Slick, insightful and user-friendly platform
Invaluable source of up-to-date and practical knowledge
Time-efficient way to learn a lot in limited time span
Learning is 100% focused on finance
Learning is delivered by leading, recognised specialists