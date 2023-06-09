Home Training courses Banking & Finance London Metal Exchange Training
London Metal Exchange Training

Euromoney’s London Metal Exchange training provides an in-depth examination of how the LME operates and how its core services of pricing, hedging and delivery can benefit your organisation.

Led by commodity risk and metals trading experts, our courses in partnership with the London Metal Exchange are designed for professionals with all levels of prior experience and knowledge, from immersive introductory courses right through to advanced programmes on complex trading strategies.
London Metal Exchange Training Courses

Delivered in partnership with the London Metal Exchange (LME), our LME courses will improve your understanding of the LME and how their core services can enhance your approach to price risk management. Attend our industry-leading London Metal Exchange courses in person, or virtually from the comfort of your home or office. Our courses are attended by the world’s top investment and corporate banks. Take a look today and click on the course name to find out morе.


Public Course Testimonials

There is no-one better to tell you how good our public courses are than those who have attended them. From optimising your organisation's working capital to increasing the rigour of your internal audit practices, our courses will help you thrive in this ever-changing sector.

Excellent overview of how the market operates; it will definitely be forwarded to other colleagues.
Past Attendee Trayport
Trayport logo 3_1.png

Introduction to the LME

Excellent course with an extremely knowledgeable, dynamic trainer who gives clear explanations.
Past Attendee Mitsubishi International Corporation
Mitsubishi International Corporation logo 3_1.png

Introduction to the LME

Good overview of the LME that improved my understanding of hedging in a short period of time.
Past Attendee Europe & Asia Commercial Company
Europe and Asia Commercial Limited logo 3_1.png

Introduction to hedging on the LME with Options

The trainer had an excellent strategy and gave very good insights into LME Trading.
Past Attendee Port of Rotterdam Authority
Rotterdam port logo 3_1.png

Introduction to hedging on the LME with Futures

This course is professional and expressive, will introduce to others.
Past Attendee Johnson Matthey Shanghai Catalyst
johnson-matthey-logo-3-1.png

Introduction to the LME in Mandarin

Emma was really good! Easy to understand and the goals of this course were achieved.
Past Attendee Boliden Harjavalta
Boliden Harjavalta-logo-3-1.png

Introduction to the LME

Very skilled and knowledgeable teacher, small group and lots of discussions.
Past Attendee Traxys
Traxys logo 3_1.png

LME 3-day Introductory Course

It is a very beneficial course and I really enjoyed it.
Past Attendee El Sewedy Electric
el sewedy electric logo 3_1.png

LME 3-day Introductory Course
Meet the Faculty

Find out more about about our audit and accounting instructors.

Emma Jenkins.jpg
My banking career started with modelling, pricing and structuring interest rate, FX and commodity derivatives. Now, I divide my time between consulting to commodity companies and delivering training courses in this area.

Emma Jenkins, Course Instructor, London Metal Exchange Training


Specialism: derivative pricing & structuring, loan origination, commodity price risk management
Robert Fig.png
I have been consulting on the energy & metals market for more than 38 years
Robert Fig, Course Instructor, London Metal Exchange Training


Specialism: risk management, commodities, shipping

Male Instructor Icon Image.png
I have extensive experience in commodities and LME marketing, which helps me deliver engaging and highly practical LME training programmes.
Scott Shi, Course Instructor, London Metal Exchange Training

Specialism: commodities & LME
