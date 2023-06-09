Home Training courses Banking & Finance Governance, Risk & Compliance
Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

Based on case studies drawn from recent international precedents, our corporate governance training is highly practical, relevant, and engaging.

Euromoney’s corporate governance training and compliance courses focus on best practice and will provide executives at all levels with the skills to manage risk, implement effective compliance procedures, and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders.
Governance, Risk & Compliance Training Courses

Attend our industry-leading governance, risk and compliance courses taking place in key financial hubs across the world. Our courses are attended by industry experts in corporate governance, corporate and investment banks. Discover upcoming courses in the list below and click on the course title to find out more.


Popular Courses
Public Course Testimonials

There is no-one better to tell you how good our public courses are than those who have attended them. From optimising your organisation's working capital to increasing the rigour of your internal audit practices, our courses will help you thrive in this ever-changing sector.

The course was well managed, the instructor was really competent, duration was about right, informative and productive.
Past Attendee Amlak
Amlak logo 3_1.png

Corporate Governance

The course instructor was very knowledgeable in the subject Compliance Risk management
Past Attendee Qatar Development Bank
qatar-development-bank-logo-3-1.png

Compliance Risk Management

The trainer was perfect. The trainer had very deep knowledge about the subject.
Past Attendee Yapi Kredi Bank
yapi-kredi-logo-3-1

Risk Based Approach to AML & CTF

Really useful for board members and any employees who support the board.
Past Attendee Sberbank
Sberbank logo 3_1.png

Corporate Governance

Very comprehensive with practical insight.
Past Attendee Guardian Holdings Ltd
guardian-holdings-ltd-logo-3-1.png

Corporate Governance

The course was very educative.
Past Attendee Unibank Ghana
Unibank logo 3_1.png

Chief Compliance Officers (CCO) Programme

Excellent and eye opening.
Past Attendee Energy Commission of Ghana
Energy Commission logo 3_1.png

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
Bespoke, Inhouse Programmes

Take a look at some of the tailored learning programmes we have delivered for our clients and the feedback we have received. Get in touch to discover what we can do for your business.

The trainer was very enthusiastic, charming character with deep knowledge of the topic and an engaging approach to the attendees.
Past Attendee Riyad Bank
Riyad bank logo 3_1.png

Corporate Governance for Banks

I could translate the knowledge and skill sets in to my daily work immediately.
Past Attendee Bank of China
Bank of China logo 3_1.png

Anti-Money Laundering, Internal Control, and Compliance Management

Very insightful, new perspective on AML by applying behavioural science.
Past Attendee Alvarez & Marsal
Alvarez & Marsal logo 3_1.png

Overview of Risk Based Approach to AML and CTF

Very engaging topic with relevant issues and interesting theories.
Past Attendee Riyad Bank
Riyad bank logo 3_1.png

Corporate Governance for Banks

Valuable update on AML and CTF laws and practices.
Past Attendee Citibank
Citi logo 3_1.png

Advanced Workshop on International Anti-Money Laundering Practices

Very good and helpful.
Past Attendee Riyad Bank
Riyad bank logo 3_1.png

Operational Risk Management & Framework: Operation Risk Appetite and Governance
Meet the Faculty

Find out more about about our audit and accounting instructors.

Mario DiFiore CV Picture.png
After a 25 year career on Wall Street and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, I entered the world of academia and training and have never looked back.

Mario DiFiore, Course Instructor, Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)


Specialism: financial management, investment & security analysis, behavioural finance
Maurice Ewing.png
As an experienced executive, Chief Risk Officer (CRO), board member and consultant, I strive to deliver practical learning experiences that are rooted in the reality of the industry.

Maurice Ewing, Course Instructor, Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

Specialism: risk management

Dennis Driscoll CV Picture.png
I've delivered training programmes on CSR/corporate governance to more than 500 companies in Europe and in emerging markets, bringing in my extensive experience in international law.
Dennis Driscoll, Course Instructor,, Leadership & Management Development; Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC)

Specialism: CSR, corporate governance
Male Instructor Icon Image.png
I have 40 years of senior banking operations management experience, working at tier one firms in the industry. My courses aim to create a learning environment that enables the expansion of new knowledge but also the acquisition of invaluable skills.
Richard Foster, Course Instructor, Investment & Asset Management

Specialism: international securities lending, repo markets, collateral management
