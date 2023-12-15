Project Finance & Infrastructure Investment

Our customised learning programmes for project finance and infrastructure investment, including all aspects of PPPs, PPAs and IPPs, will give your people the right blend of knowledge and skills they need to effectively evaluate risks and win the mandate. Applying the latest learning theory, we will bring to life the technical modelling side of infrastructure finance, covering topics such as long-term financing structures and hedge facilities. Layering this knowledge with behavioural skills, we will prepare your team and leaders for effective project and stakeholder management, investment decisions, and negotiation with other parties. Creating the programme with you ensures that the topics align with your strategy and your team’s learning style.

Finding experts with specialist knowledge of project finance and infrastructure investment can prove difficult for most organisations. Our practitioners have decades of first-hand experience in managing project finance and navigating the many facets of deals. Drawing on their insights, we will co-create an interactive and engaging programme with you that overcomes the obstacles on the horizon for your infrastructure finance strategy.

