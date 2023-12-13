Home Bespoke Learning Corporate Banking
In the competitive world of corporate and commercial banking, your team’s approach is the difference that builds client loyalty. Our customised corporate learning programmes unlock the nuances that make your service stand out and elevate professionals in your business.

Equip your team with skills to strengthen relationships with clients and deepen their knowledge of evolving markets, risks and products in your sector.

Create your differentiation in corporate banking

Blending deep technical expertise with key behavioural insights, we will prime your team to increase wallet share in this competitive environment. Through programmes adapted to your bank’s learning culture, we can highlight effective strategies to win new business and differentiate both your product offering and service. We can also induct new starters about your products, policies, market pressures and more to prepare them for any client or colleague conversation. As well as advancing your team’s knowledge of corporate banking and risk management, we will also develop their essential skills, from handling difficult interactions to problem solving.

Our experts have decades of experience. They are still practising in corporate banking roles today and through consultative work, ensuring they remain at the forefront of industry changes. Drawing on their first-hand knowledge of the evolutions taking shape in the industry, we will design a programme that helps your business overcome the most pressing challenges. More than that, we will address the unique barriers your people face. By co-creating the programme with you, we will align the learning outcomes with your goals and ensure the delivery seamlessly integrates with day-to-day life at your organisation.

Some of our most popular customised training programmes

Capital Markets
Debt capital markets, bonds and fixed income, commodity markets: products, trading and financing
Credit Risk Management
Understand and assess credit risk, analyse financial statements for credit decisions, credit risk mitigation strategies
Corporate Finance
Loans and bonded debt, company analysis and valuation, financial modelling
Debt Restructuring
Debt restructuring strategies, market signals and failure prediction models, exposure to large projects, distressed projects, assessment of viability
Derivatives
Types of derivatives (options, futures, swaps), pricing and valuation, risk management applications, regulatory considerations
Relationship Management
Effective communication with corporate clients, client-centric approach in commercial banking
Trade Finance
Fundamentals of trade finance, documentary letters of credit, risk management in international trade
Transaction Banking
Cash management solutions, trade finance instruments, supply chain finance, technology in transaction banking
Featured client story
Developing confident, driven, focused relationship managers

After a transformative period, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait sought to convey market differentiation to clients. Our programme equipped their relationship managers with the necessary finance knowledge and client skills, ensuring consistency and excellence across corporate and structured finance divisions.

ESG conversations: building confidence to talk to private clients about sustainable investments

This case study focuses on one of our global clients; a leading international banking and financial services organisation with employees across numerous offices worldwide. As ESG investing enters the mainstream, our client’s relationship managers needed to quickly upskill so they could better discuss their clients’ requirements and make suitable recommendations.

What our clients say
We’ve been working with Euromoney for a few years. We know the quality of their programmes. They have great experts and get great feedback from the business.

Abdulla Adnan Behbehani, Senior Manager, Talent Management & Development, ABK

Programme: Developing confident, driven, focused relationship managers

10 out of 10 for the instructor. A first-class job and we covered so much ground over the three days. Always interesting, with lots of fascinating case studies and practical examples.
Past Attendee, QNB

Programme: Fundamentals of Corporate Credit Analysis

Meet the faculty

Meet our experts in corporate banking and customised corporate learning

Adrian Grant

With more than 30 years’ experience in banking and financial services, Adrian specialises in delivering practical and interactive training programmes in the areas of credit, origination, corporate restructuring, financial analysis, and loan workout up to an advanced level.

Before becoming a trainer and consultant, he worked as a regional director for the National Australia Bank Group’s corporate and institutional banking division.

The training programmes I deliver are highly interactive, encouraging participation through group discussion and teamwork.
Adrian Grant

Sarah Martin

With over a decade of experience in financial training for many major financial institutions in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Sarah specialises in financial analysis, credit assessment, LBOs, company valuation, and distressed debt. Her training blends classroom sessions with dynamic e-learning formats.

A former Executive Director of CSFB and Lehman Brothers, Sarah has spent 17 years working as an investment banker in Europe and the US.

Banks and other financial institutions can lose billions of dollars annually due to their failure to analyse and anticipate risks correctly. That's where my training course comes in.
Sarah Martin

Andre Lanser

Andre is a consulting trainer and corporate finance practitioner. He has delivered courses around the world in the areas of credit, corporate finance, valuation and financial modelling.

A Chartered Accountant, he led turnaround efforts in steel manufacturing, advanced to reengineering investment back offices, and then spent over 15 years in Venture Capital and Private Equity.

Working in Venture Capital and Private Equity for 12 years allowed me to gain a vast amount of experience in corporate analysis and valuation. This allows me to design learning programmes with a real focus on the practical realities of business.
Andre Lanser

Our approach to learning design

Our primary goal is to ensure your people’s time invested in learning is well spent. We follow this 6-step process to understand your business strategy and deliver innovative learning to help your people achieve it.

1: CONSULT

Understand your organisation's strategy, learning culture, requirements and desired learning outcomes.

2: PROPOSE

Propose high level solution including approach, subject matter experts and learning activities/formats.

3: REFINE

Collaborate with your key stakeholders to meet your requirements.

4: DESIGN & DEVELOP

Design learning environment and programme structure. Develop learning assets and materials.

5: DELIVER

Deliver the programme in the format(s) that work best for your organisation.

6: ASSESS & EVALUATE

Measure learner progress and feedback on knowledge acquisition and application.

Why choose Euromoney for customised learning solutions?
Why choose Euromoney Learning for customised corporate learning?

