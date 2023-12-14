Sales & Relationship Management
In banking and financial services, credibility and first-class relationship management skills are key in winning new business and retaining clients.
Our customised learning programmes will build on your existing capabilities to ensure your teams are equipped with the tools and skills to build relationships whilst remaining compliant, and navigate challenging conversations. Combining expertise in both financial topics and strategic relationship management, our practitioners will create a holistic programme to target specific knowledge gaps and upskilling opportunities.
Our customised learning programmes will upskill your client relationship managers to trusted advisors and your sales managers to empathic, inspirational leaders. With a breadth of experience in senior roles within financial services organisations, our practitioners have a deep understanding of the pressures in the market. Drawing on their expertise, we will create a programme that reflects your challenges and nurtures professional mastery of areas such as prospecting, pitching, negotiation and relationship building. It is this blend of technical knowledge and behavioural skills that will set your team apart in strategic relationship management.
Starting with our rigorous discovery process, we will spend time understanding your goals and the barriers to reaching them. We will get to know your learning and sales culture. Using these insights and working closely with you, we will design a learning programme that energises your team and targets specific skills and expertise that will elevate your business success.
Customer ExcellenceDiscover how to retain clients and delight them, encourage them to provide referrals to more potential clients, and cross-sell and up-sell
Managing and Leading Sales TeamLearn to motivate your salesforce, optimise delegation, provide effective feedback, and foster a cohesive team culture for enhanced performance
Negotiation SkillsAttain WIN/WIN outcomes with influential and persuasive negotiation skills. Dive into the negotiation process, understand effective rules, and practice through interactive role-play activities with video feedback
Selling SkillsNavigate the complete revenue generation process in banking and the professional sector. Develop skills in prospecting, active listening to understand client needs, presenting solutions in both "feature" and "benefit" language, addressing client concerns ethically, and successfully closing deals
Selling to Different Personality TypesFind out more about your own personality type and learn to sell to prospective clients who may have different preferences to you (using various psychometric tools available on the market)
Writing SkillsImprove your writing skills and become best-in-class at written communication of all types, including client emails and report-writing
Private Banker Academy: Inspiring confidence in relationship management
Industry-leading CMB Monaco demonstrates their commitment to excellent client service and innovation. Their Private Banking Academy delivered blended online and classroom learning, focusing on enhancing the technical and relationship management skills of their wealth managers.
Developing confident, driven, focused relationship managers
After a transformative period,, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait sought to convey market differentiation to clients. Our programme equipped their relationship managers with the necessary finance knowledge and client skills, ensuring consistency and excellence across corporate and structured finance divisions.
Relationship management training for National Bank of Kenya
National Bank of Kenya, a key player in Kenya's banking industry, aspires to be the preferred provider of comprehensive financial solutions in East Africa. Their interactive, scenario-based relationship management training delivers impressive ROI and significant achievements in client service awards.
Middle Management training for National Bank of Kuwait
Established in 1952, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is the oldest bank in Kuwait and has a prominent regional and international banking presence. To maintain its premier market position, NBK has a robust talent management framework. Recognising the need to facilitate the transition from supervisor to managerial roles, they initiated a programme to strengthen the bank's position.
Building a culture of transparency, openness and collaboration at a global financial service consultancy in North America
This case study focuses on one of our North American clients; a consulting firm with a global presence. The company has more than 3,800 employees providing consultancy and support in a range of markets and a wide variety of industries.
From the outset, during the detailed needs analysis and build, to the delivery of the Academy, from both a content and logistical perspective, Euromoney Learning listened carefully, planned well and made the process very easy for us.
Nathalie Aresi, HR Director, CMB Monaco
Programme: Private Banker Academy - Inspiring confidence in relationship management
We set out to identify a supplier with a proven track record in developing bespoke, research-based solutions and who has unrivalled subject matter expertise in the global and local financial services industry. After a thorough search, we selected Euromoney. They stood out above the rest!
Shem Omuga, Head of Talent Management, Resourcing, Learning & Development, National Bank of Kenya
Programme: Relationship Management Training for National Bank of Kenya
Meet our experts in sales & relationship management, and customised corporate learning.
Henry Hely-Hutchinson
With over 15 years of experience spanning 30+ countries, Henry excels in Management Development, Advanced Selling Skills, and Communication Skills, consulting strategically on Human Resource Development in the banking sector. Henry has delivered courses and conferences globally for banks, financial institutions, and corporates in three languages: languages: English, French and German. He is accredited to use profiling tools such as the MBTI® in his courses.
Natalie Pilcher
Natalie, a seasoned facilitator, executive coach and certified NLP Practitioner, specialises in empowering bankers through targeted workshops and coaching sessions. With 18 years in the financial services industry, including roles at JP Morgan, Barclays Capital, Russell Investmentsand Hermes Pensions Management, she navigates high-achieving cultures with a focus on outcomes. Natalie delivers executive coaching, leadership programmes, communications workshops, and career development initiatives. Her expertise includes trust-based selling, relationship development, and authentic communication.
Charlie Walters
Charlie, a seasoned learning professional with 20+ years of global experience, has worked with leading organisations, including 2 Global Investment Companies. He has delivered training across diverse sectors, specialising in Financial Services. From coaching C-suite executives to facilitating large groups at leading business schools, Charlie adapts his approach, combining brisk theory with in-depth discussions. His expertise spans traditional management topics and specialised programs in relationship management, client management, innovation, recruitment, and communication skills.
Mike Gale
Mike, a seasoned Banking & Finance professional, began his journey with Standard Chartered Bank and Thomas Cook Foreign Money (Midland Bank/HSBC). With a background in opening new markets and nurturing client relationships across Europe and the Middle East, Mike transitioned into the realm of training and facilitation. He specialises in client skills, sales, negotiations, leadership and management. Mike is an accredited practitioner of The Insights Discovery Model and DiSC profiling. He has been coached in MBTi; and completed a Foundation in Transactional Analysis and NLP.
Simon McAuliffe
For over two decades, Simon has collaborated with global giants like Dell, Google, HP, J&J, McAfee, Kerry Group & Microsoft, shaping top leaders and teams across EMEA. Worked in 40+ countries, Simon has gained invaluable insights from the forefront of leadership and people development. Drawing on this wealth of experience, he brings unique skills, tools, and techniques to his career as a trainer, facilitator, and coach.
Our primary goal is to ensure your people’s time invested in learning is well spent. We follow this 6-step process to understand your business strategy and deliver innovative learning to help your people achieve it.
1: CONSULT
Understand your organisation's strategy, learning culture, requirements and desired learning outcomes.
2: PROPOSE
Propose high level solution including approach, subject matter experts and learning activities/formats.
3: REFINE
Collaborate with your key stakeholders to meet your requirements.
4: DESIGN & DEVELOP
Design learning environment and programme structure. Develop learning assets and materials.
5: DELIVER
Deliver the programme in the format(s) that work best for your organisation.
6: ASSESS & EVALUATE
Measure learner progress and feedback on knowledge acquisition and application.
