Our senior executive level training courses are designed by industry experts with many years’ leadership experience. We tailor the content of each course to your leadership style, using psychometric testing. Designed around practical case studies, our courses are practical, and also provide a great opportunity to build a network and discuss your challenges in a supportive environment.
C-Suite & Board Education Training Courses

Attend our industry-leading C-Suite and Board Education courses taking place in key financial hubs across the world. Our courses are attended by the world’s top investment and corporate banks. Discover upcoming courses in the list below and click on the course title to find out more.


Popular Courses
Public Course Testimonials

There is no-one better to tell you how good our public courses are than those who have attended them. From optimising your organisation's working capital to increasing the rigour of your internal audit practices, our courses will help you thrive in this ever-changing sector.

Very useful combination of lectures and interactive discussion.
Past Attendee E.ON
CFO Programme

It was well organised and the facilitator was well versed in the area of learning I applied for.
Past Attendee First Guarantee Pension
Company Secretary Programme

Very educative and prepares one for the challenges to be faced on a CFO.
Past Attendee Stanbic Bank
CFO Programme

The venue, the instructor and the materials were great.
Past Attendee Al Nahdi Medical Company
Effective Audit Committees

Excellent teaching, guides, templates and discussion.
Past Attendee International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research
CFO Programme

Relevant content well delivered.
Past Attendee Ecobank Ghana Ltd
CFO Programme

Brilliant performance.
Past Attendee National Bank of Greece
Company Secretary Programme

Very detailed & informative for those who seek guidance in the development and improvement of business processes.
Past Attendee Uriglow Limited

Company Secretary Programme
Bespoke, Inhouse Programmes

Take a look at some of the tailored learning programmes we have delivered for our clients and the feedback we have received. Get in touch to discover what we can do for your business.

The trainer was very knowledgeable and an excellent speaker/communicator.
Past Attendee Gulf Finance House
gfh logo 3_1.png

Improving Board Effectiveness

This was the most revealing and interesting course that I've attended in years.
Past Attendee Stanbic Bank
Stanbic Bank logo 3_1.png

Enhancing Board Performance & Enhancing Senior Management Performance
Meet the Faculty

Find out more about about our audit and accounting instructors.

I am a respected Head of Internal Audit with over thirty years’ experience in internal audit and risk
David Alexander, Course Instructor, Chief Internal Auditor Programme

Specialism: internal audit
I have 25 years’ experience in the financial services, energy and retail sector
Raj Gandhi, Course Instructor, Audit, Accounting & Finance

Specialties: strategic planning, effective budgeting, CFO leadership

My aim is to deliver highly engaging and practical courses that will help professionals succeed in their career.

Eelco Fiole, Course Instructor, C-Suite & Board Education

Specialism: board education
I have more than 30 years of experience as a CFO, Corporate Financier and Treasurer in international companies, which helps me in delivering highly practical and engaging courses.

Lance Moir, Course Instructor, C-Suite & Board Education

Specialism: corporate finance, treasury

As an experienced executive, Chief Risk Officer (CRO), board member and consultant, I strive to deliver practical learning experiences that are rooted in the reality of the industry.

Maurice Ewing, Course Instructor, C-Suite & Board Education


Specialism: risk management
In parallel to my academic work I consult internationally to a wide range of organisations and individuals around the world.


Jacquie Drake, Course Instructor, C-Suite & Board Education



Specialism: leadership development, communications, organisational behaviour

I have a keen understanding of the key challenges impacting the finance industry and know what's needed for good governance.


Chris Pierce, Course Instructor, C-Suite & Board Education



Specialism: corporate governance
